Silvus Technologies Unveils StreamCaster LITE 5200 (SL5200)

Silvus Technologies recently unveiled the StreamCaster LITE 5200, its next-generation MANET radio OEM module designed for seamless integration into leading-edge unmanned systems. Silvus Technologies is a leading developer of advanced MANET and MIMO communications systems, that is reshaping mesh network technology for mission-critical applications on the ground, in the air, and at sea.

Powerful Performance: SL5200 unifies C2, sensor, and telemetry data with communications relay capabilities into one powerfully streamlined OEM module, with up to 2W output power (4W effective, thanks to TX Eigen-Beamforming) and up to 100 Mbps data rate.

Network Connectivity for Multi-Domain Operations: Powered by Silvus’ battle-proven MN-MIMO waveform, the SL5200 is capable of linking hundreds of nodes across any operational environment.

Compact Size, Seamless Integration: With an ultra-low SWaP profile (52g) and versatile I/O interface options (Ethernet, USB, RS232), the SL5200 is purpose-built for integration into tactical unmanned systems - delivering Group 2 UAV level performance in a compact form factor engineered for Group 1 sized platforms.

At the heart of the SL5200 is Silvus’ proprietary MN-MIMO waveform, capable of linking hundreds of nodes in any operational environment. With the SL5200, operators can connect multiple UAVs, UGVs, USVs, sensors, personnel, and manned/unmanned platforms, to actualize a common operating picture through one massively scalable mesh network.

In addition to AES256 and FIPS 140-3 encryption for secure operations, the SL5200 provides available access to Silvus’ Spectrum Dominance expansive suite of LPI/LPD and Anti-Jamming resiliency capabilities. As a licensable software extension of Silvus’ proprietary MN-MIMO waveform, Spectrum Dominance enables StreamCaster MANET radios to thrive in congested and contested electronic warfare environments without compromising performance.

With a 60% smaller form factor size and 50% reduction in weight compared to its previous generation counterpart, the SL5200 delivers C2 and comms mesh networking at the tactical edge.