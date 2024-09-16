100Gb Backplane Technology for VPX and SOSA™ Aligned Systems

Precision engineered backplanes designed to the highest performance standards are essential for the high speed signal demands prevalent in today’s defense applications. Field proven backplanes from LCR proliferate defense applications where our designs support mission critical performance expectations of ATR and rackmount chassis for VPX and SOSA aligned system payloads. All LCR backplanes undergo extensive signal integrity testing using leading edge test methods and design tools.

100 GbE (100GBASE-KR4) and PCI Express® (PCIe) Gen-4

VPX and SOSA aligned 3U and 6U module profiles

Manufactured with high speed laminates and VITA 46 Multigig RT-3 or EVO 2.0VPX connectors

Custom and standard backplane profiles for wide range of C5ISR applications

Optical and RF I/O with VITA 66 / 67 Options

Supporting 100G-baseKR4 Ethernet, PCIe Gen 4 protocols

Slot counts from 1 to 21 in .8”, 1”, 1.2” and 1.5”

Our VPX backplane team is among the most experienced in the industry with proven designs serving as the data backbone of every system we build in support of mission critical defense applications. Solutions intended for EW / ISR, radar, mission computing, surveillance, weapons control and more in land, sea and air equipment where unfailing service is paramount.

Our experienced and engaging staff can provide payload integration that enables out of the box installation and testing of your application specific hardware and software. LCR offers:

Complete development to deployment products and services

Proven designs for VPX and SOSA-aligned board payloads

Streamlined systems development efforts

LCR Embedded Systems - Serving critical defense programs for over 35 years

