7STARLAKE Unveils New NAS Airborne Server for Defense and Aerospace

Press Release

7STARLAKE, a leading provider of rugged military computing solutions, proudly introduces the THOR200-U8-D and THOR200-U8-SP, compact 2.5U MIL-STD-810 Half-rack Network Attached Storage (NAS) servers engineered for the most demanding aerospace, underwater, and defense environments. Powered by Intel® Xeon® D and Scalable processors, these high-performance systems support VMware 8.0 and offer up to 64TB of storage, ensuring dependable, mission-critical performance and data integrity in the most demanding environments.

SWaP-optimized (Size, Weight, and Power) and built for versatility, the THOR200-U8 features eight hot-swappable U.2 NVMe SSD bays for a total capacity of 64TB, supporting up to 2TB RDIMM ECC DDR5 memory. These high-speed drives deliver ultra-fast data access and transfer, ideal for real-time processing in harsh environments. With support for up to RAID 10, THOR200-U8 ensures a flexible blend of performance, redundancy, and secure data management. Its modular design enables rapid in-field drive replacement or upgrades, minimizing downtime and maximizing operational efficiency.

Military-grade Ruggedization for the Harshest Missions

Engineered to thrive under extreme conditions, the THOR200-U8 meets stringent MIL-STD-810 standards for shock and vibration resistance. The ruggedization ensures consistent, high-performance operation in high-turbulence airborne environments, making it ideal for integration into military aircraft, fast jets, helicopters, UAVs, and transport platforms where durability and performance are vital to success.

Built to withstand extreme storage temperatures from -40°C to 85°C, the THOR200-U8 delivers powerful compute and storage capabilities at the tactical edge. The rugged D38999 DC-In power connector provides secure and stable operation on airborne platforms, enabling reliable support for on-board data collection, real-time analysis, and secure communications in mission-critical scenarios.

About 7STARLAKE

7STARLAKE is a leading provider of cutting-edge rugged computing solutions, dedicated to developing innovative, SWaP-C-optimized, and combat-proven solutions for mission-critical applications. With decades of expertise in ultra-high-performance computing, we are committed to meeting the evolving requirements of prime contractors and system integrators across aerospace, defense, and transportation sectors. With a strong R&D and in-house design capabilities, 7STARLAKE delivers rapid customization and exceptional service, while maintaining the highest standards of durability, performance, and innovation, ensuring compliance with stringent certifications such as IP65 and MIL-STD-810/461/1275.

For more information visit our website at https://7starlake.com/