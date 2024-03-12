Demonstrator for drone-based mine countermeasures missions provided to French navy

Demonstrator for drone-based mine countermeasures missions provided to French navyNews
March 12, 2024
PARIS, France. Thales developed and delivered the Expeditionary Portable Operations Centre (e-POC) to the French Navy, a project commissioned by the French defence procurement agency (DGA) and the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAr) to conduct drone-based mine countermeasures missions, the company announced in a statement.
e-POC is a lightweight, full-function mission planning, management, and analysis system designed to enhance mine countermeasures operations using unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), the statement reads.
Developed in under six months, the e-POC allows operators to control up to three UUVs simultaneously for minehunting tasks, either from aboard a ship or a shore station, the company says.
The e-POC system incorporates technology from the M-Cube and MiMap systems, currently under operational evaluation by the French Navy, and features software running on a single computer equipped with three control screens, enabling the planning, execution, and analysis of missions involving multiple UUVs, the statement adds.