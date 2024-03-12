Demonstrator for drone-based mine countermeasures missions provided to French navy

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales PARIS, France. Thales developed and delivered the Expeditionary Portable Operations Centre (e-POC) to the French Navy, a project commissioned by the French defence procurement agency (DGA) and the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAr) to conduct drone-based mine countermeasures missions, the company announced in a statement.

e-POC is a lightweight, full-function mission planning, management, and analysis system designed to enhance mine countermeasures operations using unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), the statement reads.

Developed in under six months, the e-POC allows operators to control up to three UUVs simultaneously for minehunting tasks, either from aboard a ship or a shore station, the company says.

The e-POC system incorporates technology from the M-Cube and MiMap systems, currently under operational evaluation by the French Navy, and features software running on a single computer equipped with three control screens, enabling the planning, execution, and analysis of missions involving multiple UUVs, the statement adds.