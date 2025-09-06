Military Embedded Systems

EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Rugged edge AI platforms from DFI at DSEI

September 06, 2025

EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Rugged edge AI platforms from DFI at DSEI

DFI, a global leader in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, will unveil its latest rugged edge AI platforms at DSEI UK 2025, Hall 1, Booth S14-130. With deployments across Europe and North America—including unmanned vessels and defense platforms—DFI now brings its proven expertise to a broader global stage.

Two flagship platforms will take center stage: the Rugged Platform and the In-Vehicle Platform, each designed for demanding defense and mission-critical environments where resilience and performance are essential.

DFI expands its Rugged Platform lineup with the ECX700-ADP, a ruggedized system powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors and engineered for uncompromised reliability in extreme environments. With an IP67/IP69K-certified enclosure, waterproof M12 connectors, and compliance with IEC 60068-2-64 vibration standards, it delivers stable performance under shock, vibration, and wide operating temperatures from -20°C to 70°C. The ECX700-ADP also provides versatile I/O options and supports up to six antennas, making it ideal for data-intensive defense, C6ISR, and other mission-critical applications.

DFI will also showcase its latest In-Vehicle Platform, featuring an energy-efficient AI inference system powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX/Nano. It supports extensive connectivity, including 2× USB 3.0, up to 8× GMSL2 or 6× PoE, enabling seamless integration with sensors and peripherals. Built for harsh environments, the system includes an IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof enclosure, a rugged fanless design, an operating temperature range of -20°C to 70°C, and E-Mark certification. It is purpose-built for advanced tactical and in-vehicle deployments.

 

