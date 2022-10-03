Kontron Embedded Computing COM-HPC® Edge Servers Intel® Xeon® D Processors

Eletter Product



New concepts for embedded computers are required where existing standards are no longer sufficient to cope with the high volume of data and the computing power required to process this data.

In order to give an answer to the demanding new challenges in embedded computing the PICMG standardization committee is defining a new computer on module standard - COM-HPC® for High Performance Computing.

The VX3940 is a 3U VPX Fully Managed L2/L3, 1/10/40/50 Gigabit Ethernet Switch. It is designed in alignment with the SOSA™ Technical Standard, as well as being compatible to a wide range of OpenVPX profiles and includes up to 32x 10GigE or 8x 40GigE ports (or combination of the two). Furthermore, 4x of the 10GbE can be configured as 25GbE or 2x 50GbE links. The VX3940 is designed for long-term programs and harsh environments, for applications requiring outstanding bandwidth and communication safety.

SPECIFICATIONS