Kontron Embedded Computing COM-HPC® Edge Servers Intel® Xeon® D Processors

Kontron Embedded Computing COM-HPC® Edge Servers Intel® Xeon® D ProcessorsEletter Product
New concepts for embedded computers are required where existing standards are no longer sufficient to cope with the high volume of data and the computing power required to process this data.
In order to give an answer to the demanding new challenges in embedded computing the PICMG standardization committee is defining a new computer on module standard - COM-HPC® for High Performance Computing.
The VX3940 is a 3U VPX Fully Managed L2/L3, 1/10/40/50 Gigabit Ethernet Switch. It is designed in alignment with the SOSA™ Technical Standard, as well as being compatible to a wide range of OpenVPX profiles and includes up to 32x 10GigE or 8x 40GigE ports (or combination of the two). Furthermore, 4x of the 10GbE can be configured as 25GbE or 2x 50GbE links. The VX3940 is designed for long-term programs and harsh environments, for applications requiring outstanding bandwidth and communication safety.
SPECIFICATIONS
- Size D form factor – 160 x 160 mm
- Intel Xeon D-2700 (formerly Ice Lake D) Server platform
- Up to 20 cores, processor TDP up to 125W
- 32x PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes + 16x PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes
- 8x LAN Ports for various configurations - up to 100GbE
- Memory: Max 512GB DDR4-DIMM with 4x DIMM sockets
- Optional onboard storage NVMe
- Industrial temperature versions
- Embedded management controller