Kontron's COMh-ccAS

COM-HPC CLIENT SIZE C MODULE BASED ON INTEL® ALDER LAKE S PROCESSORS FAMILY

SPECIFICATIONS:

Up to 16 cores (TDP range: 35 W-65 W) & 24 threads

Memory: Max 128 GByte DDR5 via 4x SODIMMs, ECC and non-ECC

16x PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes (for high performance CPUs) + 8x PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes +

6x PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes

The COMh-ccAS is a new COM-HPC® client module with increased graphics and computing power for high-performance computing, based on the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ S processors (S-series, former codename Alder Lake S).

COM-HPC®: HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING

Data growth is unstoppable and the upcoming 5G wireless standard will accelerate it. Experts expect new digital business models that are only conceivable due to the high data transfer rates of the upcoming 5G standard. Applications such as artificial intelligence come with enormous data hunger and require the lightning-fast, algorithm-based evaluation of the huge amount of data. IoT devices, sensors and actuators, of which more are connected to the Internet every hour, continue to produce enormous amounts of data from autonomous vehicles, for example. Hundreds of signals have to be processed in fractions of a second. Many of these scenarios no longer take place in a protected high-performance computing center or in the cloud, but close to where the data originates: on mobile masts, on production lines, in warehouses, at processing plants or in autonomous vehicles, to name just a few.



New concepts for embedded computers are required where existing standards are no longer sufficient to cope with the high volume of data and the computing power required to process this data.



In order to give an answer to the demanding new challenges in embedded computing the PICMG standardization committee is defining a new computer on module standard - COM-HPC® for High Performance Computing.

