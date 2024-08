New Release from Analog Devices: ADAR4001

Press Release

Quad input, single output receive device.

ADAR4001 is a 2 to 18 GHz receiver that contains a true time delay unit (TDU) and a digital step attenuator (DSA). Each of the 4 RF paths provide a 31.1 dB gain adjustment range and up to 508 ps of time delay, with resolution of less than 0.5 dB and as little as 2 ps, respectively, via DSA and TDU blocks.