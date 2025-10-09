Rugged displays for vehicle protection, counter-UAS to get AUSA 2025 highlight

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

13.3-inch full HD MFD video display image courtesy IEE

2025 AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION--WASHINGTON, D.C. Ruggedized-display provider Industrial Electronic Engineers (IEE) will showcase its lineup of multi-function display (MFD) technologies during the upcoming AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, set to be held October 13-15, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Advanced rugged MFDs are central to an ergonomic and efficient crew station to manage growing operator workload for systems with increasing capability, say IEE officials, as these displays serve as the interface for fire-control systems and other networked battle-management tools, enabling rapid target identification and engagement. MFDs also take in and fuse real-time data from various sensors on- and off-board the vehicle to create a holistic common operating picture (COP).

The primary interface for visualizing counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) sensor data is the MFD, including radar tracks, RF sign detection, and optical/thermal camera feeds; the systems can display the UAS’s flight path, range, and classification (if known) overlaid on a 3D tactical map and are critical to the observe/orient/decide/act (OODA) loop that enables soldiers to rapidly neutralize UAS threats on the battlefield.

“Our focus is on a modular framework that simplifies system integration to address rapidly evolving threats,” said Steve Motter, VP of Business Development at IEE. “MFDs are a critical component for enhancing military vehicle maneuverability, survivability, and lethality. These displays go beyond simple visuals, acting as integrated human-machine interfaces that aggregate, process, and present mission-critical data in harsh operational environments.”

AUSA showgoers may visit IEE at booth #708.