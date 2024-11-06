Rugged Server Stack - The Choice is Clear!

Military Embedded Systems

Whitepaper

November 06, 2024

Unleash the power of the Rugged ATMOS Server Stack—the industry's leading solution outperforming both Mercury and Dell across all critical metrics. 


Equipped with a powerful 32-core Intel®️ Xeon®️ processor, NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPU, and a compact design, ATMOS sets a new standard in computing performance. Unlike competitors, the Tactical ATMOS server is mission-ready right out of the box and meets MIL-STD-810H standards as a standalone unit, eliminating the need for additional transit cases. With an integrated UPS battery backup and unlimited stacking capabilities, ATMOS is the ultimate choice for scalable, reliable, and rugged performance in any mission-critical environment.

