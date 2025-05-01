Small Scale 4 Slot OpenVPX and SOSA Aligned System Development

Eletter Product

The DK3HS-4 takes all of the features of our popular DK3 and DK3HS and incorporates them into this compact 4 slot version for smaller scale integration efforts.

Lighter weight with a 40% footprint reduction, the DK3HS-4 is a flexible bench top platform supporting rapid development, demonstration and evaluation of 3U OpenVPX and SOSA aligned systems requiring 100Gb capability. The system is available with three backplane profile options supporting SOSA compliant payload configurations for SOSA plug in cards and their respective profiles. For quick start development efforts it is also available with a power and ground backplane allowing flexible backplane profile configuration using the Meritec cabling system. It enables shortened design cycles for faster time to deployment in critical applications. The card cage allows fast conversion between VITA 48.1 air and VITA 48.2 conduction cooled modules with an innovative slot insert design. The open frame design includes backplane, power supply, fan cooling and rear transition slots in support of a variety of test functions. The chassis has a 12V centric power supply to support current and emerging VPX and SOSA aligned module power requirements.

The DK3HS-4 supports VPX development and integration activities for high speed C4ISR Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) systems operating in mission critical defense applications.

At the completion of development efforts our experienced backplane engineering team can assist in the design of the final backplane. The DK3HS-4 is the first step in the system realization journey supported by LCR’s develop – demonstrate - deploy strategy.

LCR Embedded Systems - Serving critical defense programs for over 35 years