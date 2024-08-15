Military Embedded Systems

Type X Slimline Board Ejector Handle/Panel Sets from Pixus Save Panel Space

Press Release

August 15, 2024

Type X Slimline Board Ejector Handle/Panel Sets from Pixus Save Panel Space

Pixus Technologies, a provider of embedded computing and enclosure solutions, offers new 3U and 6U handle/panel sets for OpenVPX and other architecture boards.

The Pixus Slimline Type X handle/panel sets come in a 1.0” slot pitch standard but special panel sizes are optional upon request.  The all metal handles are ideal for the high insertion forces of OpenVPX.   With a thin 4.05mm wide level, the design maximizes the amount of panel space available while providing excellent leverage for easier board insertion/removal.  

Pixus offers products in commercial, development, and MIL rugged formats.   This includes components, high-performance backplanes, ATR chassis, rackmount enclosures, chassis managers, and more. The company also provides IEEE and Eurocard components for the embedded computer market.

About Pixus Technologies

Leveraging over 20 years of innovative standard products, the Pixus team is comprised of industry experts in electronics packaging. Founded in 2009 by senior management from Kaparel Corporation, a Rittal company, Pixus Technologies' embedded backplanes and systems are focused primarily on  ATCA, OpenVPX, MicroTCA, and custom designs. Pixus also has an extensive offering of VME-based and cPCI-based solutions. In May 2011, Pixus Technologies became the sole authorized North and South American supplier of the electronic packaging products previously offered by Kaparel Corporation and Rittal.

Featured Companies

Pixus Technologies

50 Bathurst Dr.
Waterloo, Ontario N2V 2C5
Website
[email protected]
519-885-5775
Avionics
Image via Boeing
News
Poland to buy 96 AH-64E Apache helicopters from Boeing

August 14, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Press Release
Type X Slimline Board Ejector Handle/Panel Sets from Pixus Save Panel Space

August 15, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
News
NGA analytics systems to be managed by Leidos

August 15, 2024

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Loc Performance
News
Military vehicle company Loc Performance acquired by Rheinmetall

August 15, 2024

More Comms