Type X Slimline Board Ejector Handle/Panel Sets from Pixus Save Panel Space

Press Release

Pixus Technologies, a provider of embedded computing and enclosure solutions, offers new 3U and 6U handle/panel sets for OpenVPX and other architecture boards.

The Pixus Slimline Type X handle/panel sets come in a 1.0” slot pitch standard but special panel sizes are optional upon request. The all metal handles are ideal for the high insertion forces of OpenVPX. With a thin 4.05mm wide level, the design maximizes the amount of panel space available while providing excellent leverage for easier board insertion/removal.

Pixus offers products in commercial, development, and MIL rugged formats. This includes components, high-performance backplanes, ATR chassis, rackmount enclosures, chassis managers, and more. The company also provides IEEE and Eurocard components for the embedded computer market.

About Pixus Technologies

Leveraging over 20 years of innovative standard products, the Pixus team is comprised of industry experts in electronics packaging. Founded in 2009 by senior management from Kaparel Corporation, a Rittal company, Pixus Technologies' embedded backplanes and systems are focused primarily on ATCA, OpenVPX, MicroTCA, and custom designs. Pixus also has an extensive offering of VME-based and cPCI-based solutions. In May 2011, Pixus Technologies became the sole authorized North and South American supplier of the electronic packaging products previously offered by Kaparel Corporation and Rittal.