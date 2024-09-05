UAS market for military use to rise 13.8% to 2023, study predicts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9 Reaper image: U.S. Air Force courtesy photo SAN FRANCISCO. The global market for military uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) or drones, measured at $36.14 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% to 2030, according to a study from Grand View Research, "Military Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Fixed-wing, Rotary Blade, Hybrid), By Operation Mode, By Range, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030."

According to the study authors, the market for UASs used for the military is undergoing rapid technological advancements, with large strides being made in such UAS capabilities as endurance, payload capacity, and stealth features; innovations in materials used in the craft; better battery technology; and greater miniaturization.

The study authors also cite as factors in the market growth the integration of advanced sensors and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics in military UASs, which enhances their operational efficiency, providing real-time data processing and decision-making capabilities and helping to expand the adoption of drone applications in military operations, from surveillance and reconnaissance to combat and logistics.

Also mentioned in the study: A growing trend toward the adoption of autonomous and semi-autonomous drone systems in military operations, as sophisticated algorithms for navigation, target recognition, and obstacle avoidance additionally drive market growth.

