Universal robotic control tech contract for Marine Corps won by Tomahawk Robotics

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Tomahawk Robotics

MELBOURNE, Florida. Tomahawk Robotics has won a contract to provide a system that would allow Marines in the field to have universal robotic control of multiple unmanned systems, sensors, and payloads, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, which is worth $6.5 million and spans 2022 through 2024, is for the Autonomy and Robotics Enhanced Multi-Domain Infantry Squad (ARTEMIS) program through the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory.

Through the ARTEMIS contract, Tomahawk Robotics will integrate six additional unmanned systems -- which include both ground and airborne platforms used by Marine Corps infantry units -- as wellas ground radios into the Kinesis Ecosystem, the statement reads.

The capability is meant to provide AI-enabled universal robotic command and control for Marines, the company stated.

"The ARTEMIS program leverages previous DoD investments to provide a fully integrated common control and communications solution for both air and ground unmanned systems," the statement reads. "It will enable universal robotic control of legacy Program of Record (PoR) systems as well as next-generation unmanned systems, sensors, and payloads for dismounted Marine Corps units."