Very Compact Embedded AI Computer Featuring 10 Gigabit Ethernet Connectivity

Press Release

Tualatin, OR — May 13, 2025 — VersaLogic Corp. has announced the release of a very compact embedded AI computer featuring 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. The “Sabertooth AI Connect” is a cutting-edge system that harnesses the power of a 6-core Xeon-E CPU and the superior AI Inferencing power of a NVIDIA® RTX™ 2000 Ada Generation GPU. With dual 10 GbE ports for rapid data flow, this system delivers unparalleled performance, setting a new standard for embedded AI and edge-computing applications.

Superior AI Performance

The Sabertooth AI Connect, powered by the NVIDIA RTX 2000A GPU, delivers amazing AI performance for its size. It runs inferencing tests 25 times faster than the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin™*!!

“The Sabertooth AI Connect delivers unmatched processing power for a compact embedded system” said Len Crane, VersaLogic’s President. “When you add the full industrial temperature rating (-40° to +85°C) and ruggedness for shock and vibration (tested to MIL-STD-202H) this system really stands out for embedded AI edge solutions”.

With Ada Lovelace Architecture, the NVIDIA GPU provides 3,072 CUDA Cores, 96 Tensor Cores, and 24 RT Cores and boasts a floating-point performance of 12.99 TFLOPS. It also provides three mini DP++ ports for video streams of up to 8K for multi-screen applications.

Dual Independent 10 Gigabit Ports

Sabertooth AI Connect ensures maximum data flow for maximized AI performance with two independent IEEE 10 Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 ports (backward compatible with slower 5GbE, 2.5GbE, and 1GbE networks).

Compact and Extremely Rugged

The Sabertooth AI Connect, a compact solution measuring only 90 x 96 x 93 mm (3.5 x 3.8 x 3.7”), is designed to operate in hostile environments. It is rigorously tested for industrial temperature operation (-40° to +85°C) and meets MIL-STD-202H specifications for shock and vibration.

Customizable in Low OEM Quantities

The Sabertooth AI Connect is customizable, even in low OEM quantities. Customization options include conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing, customized screening, etc.

Software Support

The Sabertooth AI Connect is compatible with popular operating systems, including Linux and Windows.

Long-term Availability

As with all VersaLogic products, the Sabertooth AI Connect is designed from day one for long-term availability (10+ year typical production lifecycle). Avoid expensive migrations and re-designs with long-term product support.

Pricing and Availability

The Sabertooth AI Connect, part number VL-ASM51-3AE, is now in stock at VersaLogic Corp. and will be available from Digi-Key Corp. shortly. OEM pricing starts at $9,300. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit VersaLogic.com.

About VersaLogic Corporation

VersaLogic delivers state-of-the-art embedded computers, and expert technical support, for critical markets such as medical and defense. Featuring long-term availability, -40° to +85°C operation, MIL-STD-202 shock and vibration testing, and outstanding US-based support, VersaLogic products are ideal for critical applications that value ruggedness, reliability, and long life. A 40+ year history of consistency has earned VersaLogic the reputation of being “the industry’s most trusted embedded computer company.” For more information, visit VersaLogic.com.

* Per the “AI-Benchmark v.0.1.2” tool, measuring inferencing performance.