VNXP-ORIN-NX: Intelligence Refined at the Edge

Wisdom doesn’t shout — it computes, predicts, and protects. The WOLF VNXP-ORIN-NX (N4XP) is the embodiment of intelligent design at the edge: a compact, autonomous compute node engineered for those who demand clarity, precision, and reliability in the world’s most constrained environments.

Powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX, this platform channels the full force of Ampere GPU architecture — 1024 CUDA cores and 32 Tensor cores working in harmony to deliver up to 100 TOPS of deep learning inference. From real-time machine vision to adaptive decision-making, the VNXP-ORIN-NX transforms data into actionable insight at remarkable speed.

Its rugged VNX+ small form factor thrives where others can’t. It can withstand shock, vibration, and temperature extremes while maintaining unwavering performance. Cyber-secure by design, it integrates a Platform Security Controller and Security Engine, ensuring every bit of data remains trusted and protected.

Connectivity isn’t an afterthought — it’s a system philosophy. With PCIe Gen4, 1TB NVMe storage, 1000BASE-T Ethernet, and MIPI CSI-2, every byte, pixel, and signal moves with efficiency and intent.

This is not just hardware. It’s the convergence of AI, HPC, and trust — distilled into a 220-gram powerhouse that redefines what’s possible at the edge.

The VNXP-ORIN-NX doesn’t ask for attention. It earns it — through performance, integrity, and insight.



WOLF is defining the future of VNX+ with solutions that combine innovation, rugged reliability, and unmatched performance density. Discover how WOLF’s cards and chassis can power your mission by clicking here.