Chassis Management For SOSA and VPX System Payloads

Flexible Mounting and Field Code Upgrades

LCR's Chassis Manager is designed for embedded system chassis with VPX and SOSA aligned board payloads. It is a VITA 46.11 configurable management solution that monitors the basic health and status of the chassis, reports anomalies and takes the appropriate corrective action. In field on the fly code upgrades significantly eases system configuration changes. Manufactured and supported in the US, the system monitors voltage, temperature and fan parameters with 6 pre-defined thresholds applied for each measured parameter. Parameters are measured, read and analyzed at regular intervals. Remote access is achieved through command line interface (CLI) using IPMItool. System management activities are enhanced through a graphical user interface that eases initial configuration and routine maintenance procedures. The chassis manager is designed to support both rugged deployment and development-phase activities throughout the system realization process. It offers flexible mounting options to accommodate a variety of use cases—from lab-based development to fully deployed VPX systems. It can be provided as an assembly with LCR 3U VPX conduction or air- cooled carrier modules. For custom integration needs, it is also available with custom carrier boards for internal chassis or direct backplane mounting.

