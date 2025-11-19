Military Embedded Systems

Chassis Management For SOSA and VPX System Payloads

Chassis Management For SOSA and VPX System Payloads

Flexible Mounting and Field Code Upgrades

LCR's Chassis Manager is designed for embedded system chassis with VPX and SOSA aligned board payloads. It is a VITA 46.11 configurable management solution that monitors the basic health and status of the chassis, reports anomalies and takes the appropriate corrective action. In field on the fly code upgrades significantly eases system configuration changes. Manufactured and supported in the US, the system monitors voltage, temperature and fan parameters with 6 pre-defined thresholds applied for each measured parameter. Parameters are measured, read and analyzed at regular intervals. Remote access is achieved through command line interface (CLI) using IPMItool. System management activities are enhanced through a graphical user interface that eases initial configuration and routine maintenance procedures. The chassis manager is designed to support both rugged deployment and development-phase activities throughout the system realization process. It offers flexible mounting options to accommodate a variety of use cases—from lab-based development to fully deployed VPX systems. It can be provided as an assembly with LCR 3U VPX conduction or air- cooled carrier modules. For custom integration needs, it is also available with custom carrier boards for internal chassis or direct backplane mounting.

  • In field on the fly code upgrades significantly ease system configuration changes
  • US manufacture and full support
  • Flexible mounting configurations support development and deployment 
  • Remote access is achieved through command line interface (CLI) using IPMItool

At LCR, our experienced and engaging engineering team will work with you to ensure mission success and LCR program managers are industry professionals who provide highly effective management from program start to finish.

LCR Embedded Systems - Serving critical defense programs for over 35 years

LCR Embedded Systems

2621 Van Buren Ave
Audubon, PA 19403
[email protected]
