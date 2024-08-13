Military Embedded Systems

50 drone safety systems to be provided to defense contractor by ParaZero

News

August 13, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

50 drone safety systems to be provided to defense contractor by ParaZero
Image via ParaZero

TEL AVIV, Israel. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. received an order from an unnamed "Tier 1 leading" defense contractor for 50 drone safety systems to be used in military operations, the company announced in a statement.

The order is part of a broader collaboration aimed at adapting ParaZero’s drone safety systems for military and medical missions, the company says. During the initial phase, the systems will undergo testing and adaptation for use in medical deliveries, particularly in remote and critical areas. Upon successful testing, the defense contractor is expected to purchase additional systems for a pilot program by the end of 2024, the statement reads.

ParaZero’s technology, originally developed for defense and commercial drones, will be modified to meet the specific requirements of medical operations, the company says, adding that this partnership marks ParaZero’s continued expansion into the defense market.

