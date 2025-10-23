Military Embedded Systems

AI-piloted VTOL aircraft for autonomous combat operations unveiled by Shield AI

October 23, 2025

Dan Taylor

Image via Shield AI

WASHINGTON, D.C. Shield AI unveiled its X-BAT aircraft, an AI-piloted vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) combat jet designed for expeditionary and maritime missions in contested environments, the company announced in a statement.

The X-BAT operates using Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy software, which enables flight and mission execution in communications-denied or degraded conditions, the statement reads. Hivemind allows the aircraft to operate independently or in coordination with manned platforms, functioning as an autonomous wingman or as a standalone system, the company says.

According to Shield AI, X-BAT combines VTOL capability with a range of more than 2,000 nautical miles while carrying a full mission payload. The multirole platform is designed to perform strike, counter-air, electronic warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

The aircraft’s compact configuration allows multiple units to operate from limited deck or runway space, the company states. Shield AI adds that X-BAT’s open architecture and autonomy features are intended to support distributed operations and future integration with U.S. Air Force and Navy systems.

