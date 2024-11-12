Army CBRN reconnaissance vehicle upgrades to be made by Teledyne FLIR

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo by Tad Browning

BOSTON, Massachusetts. Teledyne FLIR Defense won a $168.3 million contract from the U.S. Army to produce and upgrade the M1135 Stryker Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle (NBCRV) Sensor Suite, the company announced in a statement.

Under the five-year contract, Teledyne FLIR will serve as the lead integrator for modernizing the NBCRV system with enhanced chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) sensors. The company previously delivered prototypes for government testing, which led to the production contract award. The first delivery order under the contract is valued at $7.5 million, the statement reads.

The NBCRV Sensor Suite will incorporate third-party solutions, including the FLIR Defense R80D SkyRaider drone and the MUVE B330 biological detection payload, designed for small unmanned aerial systems. Additionally, a FLIR-developed command and control system will integrate devices and platforms with sensor fusion and automation features to reduce cognitive demands on operators, the company says.

Production work will occur at Teledyne FLIR facilities in Oklahoma, Maryland, and Arizona, with program completion expected in 2029, the company stated.