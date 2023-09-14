Drone-based mine countermeasures system tested by Thales for France, UK

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Thales

BREST, France. Thales recently concluded sea trials demonstrating the capabilities of its drone-based Maritime Mine Counter Measures (MMCM) system, which showcased the system's effectiveness in locating, identifying, and neutralizing underwater mines, according to the company's statement.

The MMCM system employs the M-Cube mission management system to orchestrate a variety of uncrewed surface and underwater vehicles., which are equipped with sonars and additional systems to provide mine countermeasure capabilities for the UK Royal Navy and the French Navy, the statement reads.

During the trials, which were controlled remotely from Brest, the system proved its proficiency in various operational scenarios stipulated by the French and UK navies. The MMCM system utilizes advancements in autonomous technologies, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and uncrewed systems, the company says.

Thales aims to deliver the first of six series-produced MMCM systems to the navies in 2024 and 2025, with the integration of the first subsystems already underway at the Brest facility.