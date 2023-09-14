Military Embedded Systems

Drone-based mine countermeasures system tested by Thales for France, UK

News

September 14, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Drone-based mine countermeasures system tested by Thales for France, UK
Image courtesy Thales

BREST, France. Thales recently concluded sea trials demonstrating the capabilities of its drone-based Maritime Mine Counter Measures (MMCM) system, which showcased the system's effectiveness in locating, identifying, and neutralizing underwater mines, according to the company's statement.

The MMCM system employs the M-Cube mission management system to orchestrate a variety of uncrewed surface and underwater vehicles., which are equipped with sonars and additional systems to provide mine countermeasure capabilities for the UK Royal Navy and the French Navy, the statement reads.

During the trials, which were controlled remotely from Brest, the system proved its proficiency in various operational scenarios stipulated by the French and UK navies. The MMCM system utilizes advancements in autonomous technologies, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and uncrewed systems, the company says.

Thales aims to deliver the first of six series-produced MMCM systems to the navies in 2024 and 2025, with the integration of the first subsystems already underway at the Brest facility.

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms