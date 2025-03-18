Facilitating autonomous and semi-autonomous defense operations

Aitech image Unmanned systems are now cheaper, more capable, and more accessible to state and non-state actors, which creates an asymmetric threat that traditional defense systems struggle to counter. Understanding the vehicle dynamics in these applications means evaluating the complex behaviors exhibited by autonomous or semi-autonomous entities, which require significant coordination alongside other equipment and infrastructure, moving everything toward a common objective.

Technical solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI), time-sensitive networking (TSN), and sensor fusion are being integrated into unmanned systems throughout the larger defense communication infrastructure to help the war­fighter achieve decision superiority.

These technologies are instrumental to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) initiative, which aims to strengthen interoperability and collaboration among U.S. forces and their international allies by fostering cooperation, intelligence-sharing, and integration of capabilities across multiple domains for unified command and control in joint operations.

Autonomous systems in strategic military engagement

To establish an effective defense that leverages autonomous or semi-autonomous so-called smart systems, three core problems must be addressed: real-time decision synchronization, trust and explainability of AI-driven countermeasures, and interoperability across diverse defense systems. Synchronizing human and machine decision-making ensures swift and coordinated responses to dynamic threats. AI-driven countermeasures must be understandable and trusted so operators can confidently act on machine-generated insights.

Multiple autonomous systems must also function as a cohesive force. Future integrations will include unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), aerial drones, robotic support assets, and AI-enhanced fire-control systems, all operating alongside human forces. AI-driven mission orchestration platforms dynamically synchronize sensor feeds, threat assessments, and engagement plans across all assets in the formation.

AI, TSN, and sensor fusion help create an interoperable defense network with seamless integration of diverse detection and mitigation assets, strengthening layered defense strategies. Transitioning from the conceptual understanding of collaborative defense operations within CJADC2 to actual implementation means examining the pivotal role of these specific technologies to enable effective cross-domain solutions.

AI for actionable intelligence

A well-integrated defense network functions as a single, adaptive entity, enabling commanders to deploy cohesive, multilayered countermeasures at machine speed. AI is an essential component of unmanned defense operations, providing automated threat assessments, engagement recommendations, and autonomous countermeasures.

A clear, explainable AI framework – which includes an extensive simulation-based training element using mission-relevant data – ensures that operators can quickly validate AI-driven recommendations. Although not a standalone decision-maker, AI is critical as an intelligent assistant that enhances human warfighters’ speed, precision, and effectiveness in countering threats to improve engagement response while maintaining accountability and oversight.

By leveraging AI algorithms and machine learning (ML) techniques, military forces can enhance their ability to detect, analyze, and respond to threats in real time, thereby enabling autonomous systems to coordinate the actions of multiple agents and optimize actions for maximum efficiency and effectiveness. AI algorithms can also assist in predictive analytics, forecasting adversaries’ behavior and trends based on historical data and current observations.

For example, by integrating AI technologies into C5ISR [command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] systems, military commanders can gain real-time insights into swarm dynamics. These AI-powered swarm-management systems facilitate rapid decision-making and response coordination, enhancing situational awareness across all domains for both deployment and engagement. (Figure 1.)

[Figure 1 ǀ AI-driven decision support systems enable commanders to orchestrate effective swarm engagements, while minimizing risks to ground personnel and assets. Photo credit: United States Navy, Michael Walls.]

TSN for real-time coordination

TSN is particularly important for enabling real-time coordination in CJADC2 operations. TSN protocols prioritize data transmission, ensuring the low-latency communication that is crucial for rapid decision-making and response coordination.

Because it is scalable, TSN enables military forces to adapt their communication networks to the demands of evolving adversarial environments. Military commanders can then dynamically allocate bandwidth and resources to prioritize critical data transmissions, ensuring that essential information reaches decision-makers in real time.

Additionally, TSN supports interoperability between disparate systems and platforms, facilitating seamless integration of sensors, autonomous systems, and command-and-control systems across multiple domains. As military operations become increasingly interconnected, adopting TSN protocols becomes imperative for maintaining operational tempo and achieving mission success within the CJADC2 framework.

When aligned with AI-driven support systems, TSN can be leveraged to optimize the transmission of high-value data content over limited-capacity tactical communication links. It ensures essential information is sent so that the data reaches its destination within the specified timeframe, even in bandwidth-constrained and contested environments.

The synergy between TSN and AI-driven support systems empowers military commanders with enhanced situational awareness and decision-making capabilities, ultimately optimizing the effectiveness of military engagements, while minimizing risks to personnel and assets on the battlefield through the use of unmanned and other platforms. (Figure 2.)

[Figure 2 ǀ An integrated approach to military intelligence enhances situational awareness and decision-making capabilities. A cyber systems operations specialist assigned to the 255th Air Control Squadron, 172d Airlift Wing, Mississippi Air National Guard, checks local network connectivity. Photo credit: United States Department of Defense/Army Sgt. Jovi Prevot.]

Sensor fusion and data integration for holistic intelligence

There is no question that sensor fusion and data integration are critical pillars of today’s military capabilities. These technologies enable military forces to synthesize data by aggregating and seamlessly sharing standardized data and communication protocols from disparate sources, ranging from traditional radar and EO/IR [electro-optical/infrared] sensors to advanced cyber sensors and signals-intelligence platforms.

By combining sensor data with other intelligence sources, such as human intelligence and open-source information, data integration gives military commanders a more holistic understanding of the operational landscape. The ability to rapidly share this critical information in real time plus enhanced decision-making through synergistic system communication are crucial tactical objectives for joint operations in both manned and unmanned situations.

A good example is a wet gap crossing, one of the most complex ground-based scenarios, which can use unmanned or optionally manned systems. Data needs to be secured and transmitted across tactical networks to synchronize reconnaissance and security, maneuver, fires, logistics, and other warfighting functions. (Figure 3.)

[Figure 3 ǀ A wet gap crossing could employ cross-domain solutions (CDS) to give military forces a comprehensive understanding of the operational environment.]

Sensor fusion and data integration also enable targeted resource allocation by consolidating data from multiple sensors and intelligence sources. Military forces can prioritize strategic actions based on the perceived threat, enabling them to deploy resources where they are most needed, maximize operational impact, and minimize risks.

Streamlining unmanned operations at the edge

Placing ruggedized AI supercomputers close to the sensors (e.g., high-resolution cameras, IR detectors) helps resolve challenges in military-vehicle electronics, which ultimately benefits the warfighter.

A dominant COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] solution for AI at-the-edge (AIAE) processing is a general-purpose graphics processing unit (GPGPU), bringing to the market small-form-factor, higher-performance rugged supercomputers, which combine GPGPUs with CPUs and suited for AIAE applications.

GPGPUs – which are widely used to accelerate a growing number of AI applications – can handle large amounts of data in parallel, making them ideal for performing certain computations much faster than traditional CPUs.

NVIDIA Jetson family has proven to be a highly capable system-on-module (SoM) architecture for military AI-based supercomputers, with a combination of AI-capable GPGPUs and multicore CPUs that creates a tightly coupled, high-­performance, low-power system.

For example, the NVIDIA Jetson Orin-based A230 Vortex from Aitech optimizes the full performance of NVIDA’s Ampere GPU, providing up to 2,048 CUDA cores and 64 Tensor cores that reach as many as 275 TOPS [tera operations per second]. This level of energy efficiency increases performance across all key processing metrics: AI, GPU, CPU, and memory. (Figure 4.)

[Figure 4 ǀ The A230 Vortex uses NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin SoM to increase rugged data processing in military applications.]

AIAE increases strategic capabilities

With deployment of compact, rugged AI-based supercomputers that are capable of performing extremely high rates of data processing, unmanned systems are then able to provide enhanced capabilities in the field, such as object recognition and classification, target recognition and acquisition, terrain analysis, and similar tasks. The warfighter benefits from that extended set of AI-enabled strategic capabilities.

All data between AIAE boxes and other so-called smart boxes in the system is moved via industry-standard Ethernet interfaces for seamless systems integration and operability. To meet scalability requirements, additional sensors and AIAE boxes can be added if the vehicle provides wiring for a few additional Ethernet ports, making the integration of new mission equipment packages easier and faster.

By eliminating the need for long, expensive, high-speed data cables between sensors to the mission computers, AIAE systems increase reliability, availability, and maintainability by reducing wiring complexity. Notably, these agile systems make military vehicles more available, reliable, and easier to maintain by reducing the size, weight, and power (SWaP) of electronics systems as they eliminate the need for large mission computers and heavy wiring harnesses.

Improve intelligence across multiple domains

When integrated AI algorithms become part of this defense fabric, autonomous systems can provide unparalleled adaptability and scalability to analyze vast amounts of sensor data in real time, enabling autonomous decision-making and adaptive responses to dynamic battlefield conditions. These systems enable a wider operational footprint by augmenting the capabilities of human-operated platforms, extending reach and enhancing the effectiveness of military operations across all domains.

High-performance computing and resilient communication architectures support real-time decision synchronization. Edge computing solutions reduce reliance on centralized processing hubs, eliminating delays. Tactical networks must withstand electronic warfare interference, cyber threats, and degraded operating conditions. AI-enhanced network-management systems detect disruptions, reroute data, and prioritize mission-critical transmissions to ensure decision loops remain intact.

Effective defense operations that utilize autonomous or semi-autonomous systems call for recognizing data as a strategic asset and then applying it an enterprise-wide, holistic approach across multiple domains. Today’s rugged embedded technologies are helping ensure this cohesion among all available assets during a military operation for improved decision superiority.

Timothy Stewart is Director, Business Development, at Aitech. He has 20 years of experience in high-technology hardware, software, and network products, with 11 years as a relationship executive managing requirements and challenges of companies seeking partnerships and critical corporate development. Tim holds a BS in mechanical engineering and physics from Boston University.

