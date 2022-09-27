Inertial sensor for future weapons to be developed for UK by Collins Aerospace

Military Embedded Systems

News

September 27, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom. Collins Aerospace has won a contract from the United Kingdom’s Weapons Sector Research Framework (WSRF) to develop a navigation-grade Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to be used in future complex weapons platforms, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Collins will develop a tactical grade or “Class A” IMU using Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology for the UK's Ministry of Defense (MOD), the company stated.

IMUs are electronic devices that use a combination of accelerometers, gyroscopes, and sometimes magnetometers to measure the specific force, angular rate, and other metrics for an object in motion. They are often used in missiles, aircraft, drones, spacecraft, and satellites.

The goal of the contract is to produce a higher grade of IMU that can withstand harsher environments for future complex weapons. Collins Aerospace will work with the Defence Science Technology Laboratory (DSTL) on the project.

