Milrem Robotics to supply Italian Army with robotics and autonomous systems

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Milrem Robotics photo. ITALY. The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) awarded the European robotics and autonomous systems (RAS) developer and system integrator Milrem Robotics a contract to provide RAS Concept Development and Experimentation (CD&E) Services to the Italian Army.

According to the company, the scope of the multi-year campaign is to explore RAS technology in order to update the Italian army’s RAS strategy and outline an implementation roadmap for the introduction of unmanned systems and related technology into service.

Milrem Robotics claims it will support the Italian army in developing a clear path to how RAS technology, systems, and architectures can generate operational advantages and ground armed forces benefits when operating in urbanized environments.

Officials also claim that the deliverables of the contract include a Command and Control (C2) System, an autonomy engine, systems integration of 3rd party capabilities, several unmanned ground and air vehicles, and a variety of sensors and effectors.