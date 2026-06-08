Military Embedded Systems

Multi-domain defense technology trends to be highlighted at Eurosatory 2026

News

June 08, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Multi-domain defense technology trends to be highlighted at Eurosatory 2026
Image via Eurosatory

PARIS, France. Eurosatory 2026 will focus on defense and security technology trends including cyber, space, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, drones, robotics, air mobility, crisis management, and industrial production when the exhibition takes place June 15-19 at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, according to the event organizers.

The event, held every two years, is expected to bring together defense companies, government officials, military representatives, security organizations, and crisis-management professionals, the organizers state.

The 2026 program is built around several themes tied to current defense requirements, including multi-domain superiority, remote engagement, land maneuver, air mobility, comprehensive security, crisis management, and industrial resilience, according to Eurosatory.

For embedded systems suppliers, the multi-domain focus is likely to make command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR), data fusion, secure communications, electronic warfare, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and space-based connectivity central topics during the exhibition.

The remote-engagement and land-maneuver portions of the show are expected to include discussions around helicopters, uncrewed aerial vehicles, loitering munitions, uncrewed ground vehicles, counter-drone systems, and manned-unmanned teaming, the organizers state.

Scheduled speakers include Catherine Vautrin, France’s Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans; Alice Rufo, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Armed Forces and Veterans; Patrick Pailloux, director of the French Directorate General of Armament; Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defense and Space; General Pierre Schill, Chief of Staff of the French Army; and Aija Kalnaja, deputy executive director for capabilities at Frontex.

The exhibition will also include live demonstrations and themed areas covering helicopters, virtual reality, drone simulation, and humanitarian and environmental crisis management, according to the organizers.

Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - ISR
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Big Data
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Comms - Communications
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