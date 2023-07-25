Nano-drones to be provided to U.S. Army by Teledyne

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Teledyne

BOSTON, Massachusetts. Teledyne FLIR Defense has won a five-year contract to provide the U.S. Army with Black Hornet 3 Personal Reconnaissance Systems (PRS), the company announced in a statement.

The initial award includes delivery of the nano-uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), alongside controllers, spare parts, and training. The U.S. Army has been procuring Black Hornet 3 nano-drones since 2018 as part of its Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) program. The drones have been used to bolster squad and small unit surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, the company says.

The Black Hornet PRS weighs 33 grams and can stay airborne for up to 25 minutes, providing live video and HD still images back to the operator, the statement reads.

Black Hornet drones are in use by military and security forces in 40 countries, with 20,000 Black Hornet PRS systems delivered to date, the company says.