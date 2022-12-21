Military Embedded Systems

RQ-4 RangeHawk uncrewed vehicle supported NASA launch

News

December 21, 2022

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

RQ-4 RangeHawk uncrewed vehicle supported NASA launch

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, California. The RQ-4 RangeHawk from Northrop Grumman provided support for the first flight of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket during the recent Artemis 1 mission. RangeHawk is part of SkyRange, the Department of Defense (DoD) Test Resource Management Center’s uncrewed high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE), responsive mobile flight test initiative.

Shortly after the Artemis l launch and perigee raise maneuver, the uncrewed SLS rocket performed the Trans-Lunar Injection burn, which accelerated the Orion spacecraft from 17,500 mph to 22,600 mph enabling it to escape Earth’s orbit and head toward the moon. This burn occurred over the Pacific Ocean outside the field of view of NASA’s ground stations.

NASA leveraged RangeHawks to collect telemetry from the rocket and receive the health and status data the uncrewed vehicle transmitted during the gap in ground station coverage. RangeHawk arrived at the data collection point in the Pacific within the appropriate time window and the Artemis TM Transmitter was then transitioned to a detectable signal which RangeHawk immediately acquired. RangeHawks’ advanced telemetry collection sensors performed nominally, receiving error free signal enabling successful data collection, according to Northrop Grumman.

RQ-4 RangeHawks are based at the NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center on Edwards Air Force Base in California and currently support U.S. hypersonic missile flight tests as part of the SkyRange program. Northrop Grumman’s family of autonomous HALE systems perform critical wide-area intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (ISR&T) missions.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
Image courtesy Holt Integated Circuits
Product
Holt software development kit enables adding 1553A capability to any existing MAMBA terminal design

December 21, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Artist's rendering: Aerojet Rocketdyne.
News
L3Harris to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne in $4.7 billion transaction

December 19, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI software used at DoD gets $5 million small-biz contract nod

December 16, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
Image: Raytheon Technologies
News
Network and connectivity project for JADC2 gets tryout by Raytheon Technologies

December 21, 2022
More Comms