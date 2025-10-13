Sec. Driscoll: Drone warfare, counter-UAS initiatives take center stage in Army modernization push

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

WASHINGTON, D.C. Drone operations and counter-uncrewed aerial system (counter-UAS) capabilities are emerging as central components of the Army’s modernization strategy, Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll said during his keynote address at AUSA 2025.

Driscoll highlighted the Army’s plans to equip formations with modular, soldier-assembled drones that can be rapidly configured for reconnaissance, attack, or defensive missions. These systems, designed around open architecture software and interchangeable components, are designed to be built and fielded by troops in less than 30 minutes.

The initiative builds on lessons from Ukraine, where rapid iteration and software updates have reshaped battlefield tactics. Driscoll stated that the Army aims to mirror this pace by enabling soldiers to modify and redeploy systems in real time, integrating artificial intelligence and fiber-optic payloads directly into tactical units.

On the defensive side, Driscoll announced that the Army will lead the U.S. government’s new Joint 401 program — a national counter-drone framework that brings together federal, state, and local agencies to protect military and civilian infrastructure from small-UAS threats. The program will focus on electronic warfare, sensor fusion, and AI-driven detection networks.

Driscoll added that the service’s FY26 budget request will seek flexible funding in key areas such as electronic warfare, UAS, and counter-UAS to sustain this modernization effort. By integrating open architectures, modular designs, and private-sector innovation, the Army intends to shorten development timelines and maintain a technological edge on future battlefields, he said.