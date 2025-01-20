Shield AI begins training Ukraine's unmanned systems forces with V-BAT drone

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Shield AI

KYIV, Ukraine. Shield AI began training Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) to operate the V-BAT, a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) capable of operating in electronic warfare environments, the company announced in a statement.

As part of this effort, Shield AI has established a local office in Kyiv staffed with engineers, mission operators, and technical specialists to provide on-the-ground support. The company is currently working with USF personnel to deliver training aimed at deploying V-BATs in frontline operations, the statement reads.

The V-BAT is designed for contested environments and excels in GPS- and communications-denied conditions, offering capabilities for deep-penetration targeting missions. Shield AI highlights its adaptability in both land and maritime operations, with recent deployments in the Black Sea showcasing its ability to perform long-range missions under advanced electronic warfare threats.

The USF is the world’s first dedicated military branch for unmanned systems, employing aerial, ground-based, and marine drones in a range of missions, including protecting Ukrainian territory and targeting enemy forces behind front lines, according to the company.