Military Embedded Systems

Shield AI begins training Ukraine's unmanned systems forces with V-BAT drone

News

January 20, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Shield AI begins training Ukraine's unmanned systems forces with V-BAT drone
Image via Shield AI

KYIV, Ukraine. Shield AI began training Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) to operate the V-BAT, a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) capable of operating in electronic warfare environments, the company announced in a statement.

As part of this effort, Shield AI has established a local office in Kyiv staffed with engineers, mission operators, and technical specialists to provide on-the-ground support. The company is currently working with USF personnel to deliver training aimed at deploying V-BATs in frontline operations, the statement reads.

The V-BAT is designed for contested environments and excels in GPS- and communications-denied conditions, offering capabilities for deep-penetration targeting missions. Shield AI highlights its adaptability in both land and maritime operations, with recent deployments in the Black Sea showcasing its ability to perform long-range missions under advanced electronic warfare threats.

The USF is the world’s first dedicated military branch for unmanned systems, employing aerial, ground-based, and marine drones in a range of missions, including protecting Ukrainian territory and targeting enemy forces behind front lines, according to the company.

Featured Companies

Shield AI

600 W Broadway
San Diego, California 92101
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Comms - Communications
Comms - GPS
Avionics
Stock image
News
Hypersonic navigation tech to be provided by ANELLO to U.S. Navy

January 21, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Shield AI
News
V-BAT selected as Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's first maritime ISR platform

January 22, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image: Megan Rexazin Conde/Pixabay
News
AI-enabled GPS tech firm wins Space Force contract

January 16, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Viasat
News
Direct-to-Earth communications to be provided to NASA by Viasat

January 22, 2025

More Comms