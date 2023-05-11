Sig Sauer acquires General Robotics

News

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2023 – TAMPA, Fla. SIG SAUER acquired General Robotics, a manufacturer of lightweight remote weapon stations and tactical robotics for manned and unmanned platforms and anti-drone applications.

“This acquisition will greatly enhance SIG SAUER’s growing portfolio of advanced weapon systems,” says Ron Cohen, president and CEO, SIG SAUER, Inc.. The team at General Robotics is leading the way in the development of intuitive, lightweight remote weapon stations with their battle-proven solution.

“The combination of the General Robotics remote weapons station with SIG SAUER’s lightweight squad weapons and high-pressure hybrid ammunition will revolutionize small arms for military forces worldwide,” “This acquisition exponentially increases the capabilities of our lightweight weapon systems delivering transformative advancements in mobility, greater lethality and battle-tested force protection for today’s warfighters.”

Recently, the U.S. Army selected SIG SAUER's lightweight machine gun (XM250), automatic rifle (XM7), and high-pressure hybrid ammunition for the Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW) program.