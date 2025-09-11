Thales and BAE Systems join hands to produce next-gen submarine sonar for U.K. navy

Military Embedded Systems

September 11, 2025

DSEI UK 2025, LONDON. BAE Systems and Thales officials kicked off a new collaboration today at DSEI in London to deliver next-generation submarine sonar capability, when they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Under the MoU, BAE Systems proposes the appointment of Thales as the pan-flotilla Main Sonar Design Authority and Integrator (MSDA&I). 

Sonar products and components will continue to be sourced from across the UK sonar enterprise on a “best athlete” basis, reinforcing the sector’s sovereign strength and industrial resilience, according to a Thales release.

 “The underwater battlespace is one of the most complex and unforgiving environments in defence, where threats are often unseen but always present,” says Paul Armstrong, Managing Director for Underwater Systems, Thales in the UK.

 Across the combined underwater warfare systems enterprise, BAE Systems and Thales employ around 500 people in the U.K. As the Royal navy’s next-generation attack submarines get developed that number is set to grow to more than 660.

 Thales provides anti-submarine warfare sonar solutions to surface platforms, through its Sonar 2087, supporting a further 200 employees.

 

