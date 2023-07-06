Military Embedded Systems

UAS autonomy software pact signed by USAF, Darkhive

July 06, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Image courtesy Darkhive.

SAN ANTONIO. Autonomous uncrewed systems developer Darkhive won a $5 million Phase III Small Business Innovation Research contract with the U.S. Air Force AFWERX Prime to integrate and test next-generation autonomy software on a variety of uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platforms.

According to the company's announcement, Darkhive emphasizes development of affordable uncrewed systems with open hardware and software interfaces to provide life-saving situational awareness at home and abroad.

John Goodson, CEO of Darkhive, stated that this most recent contract aligns with the company's mission, which is to develop and deliver an "open government-owned framework optimized for rapidly integrating, testing, and securely deploying software to edge systems." 

Darkhive has previously secured contracts with the Defense Innovation Unit and Air Force Small Business Innovation Research unit.  

