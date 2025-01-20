Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed ground vehicle market to rise to $5.05 billion globally by 2030, study predicts

News

January 20, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy U.S. Army

NEW YORK. The global market for uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), valued at $3.21 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $5.05 billion by 2030, according to a new market study by TechSci Research, "Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market -Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, competition Forecast & opportunities, 2030." 

The UGV market, say the study authors, will be driven during the research period by breakthroughs in robotics and autonomous technology which will lead to increased use of the vehicles in such areas as defense, agriculture, and logistics, where they can perform tasks independently in difficult environments. The researchers note that as improvements in artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and sensors continue to accrue, UGVs are becoming more efficient and reliable, making them valuable for operations like surveillance, reconnaissance, and material handling.

In terms of area, the Asia-Pacific region emerged in 2024 as the fastest-growing market for UGVs, with several factors contributing to this rapid growth, including increasing defense budgets and a mounting emphasis on automation across various industries. The region’s military forces are investing heavily in UGV technology for reconnaissance, surveillance, logistics, and tactical operations, particularly in countries with expanding defense capabilities.

For additional information, visit the TechSci Research website

 

