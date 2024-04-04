Uncrewed solar-powered craft completes initial completely autonomous flight

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Skydweller Aero KILN, Miss. Skydweller Aero, a maker of large, autonomous solar-powered aircraft, reports that it accomplished the world's first successful autonomous/unmanned/uncrewed flight of a large solar-powered aircraft; during the flight from Stennis International Airport in Mississippi, the Skydweller uncrewed aerial system (UAS) took off, flew, and landed by itself without human intervention onboard or in control.

According to company officials, the Skydweller UAS -- which has a wingspan greater than a 747 aircraft -- can be deployed for long-duration missions such as providing continuous aerial overage above conflict zones, enabling surveillance over naval activity in contested waters without risking pilots’ lives, detecting bad actgors and adversaries at sea, and tracking wildlife migration and poaching over land.

Robert Miller, CEO, Skydweller Aero, said of the UAS: "We are applying cutting-edge, 21st century materials science, artificial intelligence, and software development to an industry that has spent more than 100 years building piloted, combustion-based aircraft. This allows Skydweller to leap ahead of heritage aircraft manufacturers in terms of aircraft performance, flight duration, and cost effectiveness.”

Company information reveals that Skydweller aircraft are capable of perpetual flight, staying aloft for 90 days or more, at altitudes of up to 45,000 feet, in contrast to current combustion-powered aircraft, including piloted aircraft and drones, which are limited to approximately 40 hours maximum flight time due to pilot endurance limits, the amount of fuel a conventional aircraft can carry, and the need for frequent maintenance.