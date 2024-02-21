UUV contract with DIU garners Kongsberg Discovery U.S. Navy project assist

UUV contract with DIU garners Kongsberg Discovery U.S. Navy project assistNews
LYNNWOOD, Wash. Kongsberg Discovery won a contract awarded a contract with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to rapidly deliver HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) capabilities for the U.S. military, a move that could lead to the U.S. Navy acquiring HUGIN Endurance and HUGIN Superior deep-water AUV systems.
The HUGIN Endurance and HUGIN Superior underwater vehicles, according to the the Kongsberg contract announcement, are integrated with a suite of the company's sensors providing IPoE [intelligence preparation of the operational environment], MCM [mine countermeasure], SBW [seabed warfare], and seafloor mapping capabilities.
The company announcement states that the DIU award is part of the drive to assist in the U.S. Navy’s large displacement unmanned underwater vehicle (LDUUV) prototype.