UUV contract with DIU garners Kongsberg Discovery U.S. Navy project assist

February 21, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Kongsberg Discovery photo

LYNNWOOD, Wash. Kongsberg Discovery won a contract awarded a contract with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to rapidly deliver HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) capabilities for the U.S. military, a move that could lead to the U.S. Navy acquiring HUGIN Endurance and HUGIN Superior deep-water AUV systems.

The HUGIN Endurance and HUGIN Superior underwater vehicles, according to the the Kongsberg contract announcement, are integrated with a suite of the company's sensors providing IPoE [intelligence preparation of the operational environment], MCM [mine countermeasure], SBW [seabed warfare], and seafloor mapping capabilities. 

The company announcement states that the DIU award is part of the drive to assist in the U.S. Navy’s large displacement unmanned underwater vehicle (LDUUV) prototype.

Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Payloads
