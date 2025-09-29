Autonomous docking tech tested by Northrop Grumman on Starlab space station

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Northrop Grumman

DULLES, Virginia. Northrop Grumman demonstrated autonomous rendezvous and docking operations between its Cygnus spacecraft and the Starlab commercial space station, the company announced in a statement.

The test was conducted with Voyager Technologies as part of ongoing work to adapt Cygnus for docking and cargo delivery missions to low Earth orbit stations, the statement reads.

Northrop Grumman says the demonstration took place in its Rendezvous, Proximity Operations and Docking Lab, where Cygnus practiced approach maneuvers to Starlab’s docking port. According to the company, the effort builds on a 2023 agreement to evolve Cygnus for commercial customers and expand logistics support in low Earth orbit.

The company states that the docking capability is intended to provide resupply options for commercial stations and lay groundwork for future space exploration missions. -