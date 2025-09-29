Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous docking tech tested by Northrop Grumman on Starlab space station

News

September 29, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous docking tech tested by Northrop Grumman on Starlab space station
Image via Northrop Grumman

DULLES, Virginia. Northrop Grumman demonstrated autonomous rendezvous and docking operations between its Cygnus spacecraft and the Starlab commercial space station, the company announced in a statement.

The test was conducted with Voyager Technologies as part of ongoing work to adapt Cygnus for docking and cargo delivery missions to low Earth orbit stations, the statement reads.

Northrop Grumman says the demonstration took place in its Rendezvous, Proximity Operations and Docking Lab, where Cygnus practiced approach maneuvers to Starlab’s docking port. According to the company, the effort builds on a 2023 agreement to evolve Cygnus for commercial customers and expand logistics support in low Earth orbit.

The company states that the docking capability is intended to provide resupply options for commercial stations and lay groundwork for future space exploration missions. -

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
Image courtesy Saab AB
News
Early-warning aircraft contract signed between Saab and French defense agency

January 05, 2026

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Mounted APNT image: Collins Aerospace
News
Small-form-factor A-PNT demoed during Army experiment

December 22, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Graphic: CNW Group/PowerBank Corp.
News
AI-enabled solar-power initiative aims to advance orbital cloud computing

December 29, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber