Autonomous land systems, other products featured at AUSA 2023 by General Dynamics

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy GD

RESTON, Virginia. General Dynamics will showcase an array of products from four of its business units at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Annual Meeting & Exposition from Oct. 9-11 in Washington, D.C., according to a statement from the company.

Among the displays from General Dynamics Land Systems is the StrykerQB technology demonstrator, which is designed for silent movement, silent watch, and to provide electric power through a hybrid diesel-electric power pack, the statement reads. Additionally, the TRX SHORAD, a short-range air defense payload integrated on a robotic vehicle, will be part of the counter-uncrewed aerial system (c-UAS) family showcase, the company adds.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems plans to feature the Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS), which employs independent optical sensors, tracking radar, and countermeasure munitions. Over at General Dynamics Mission Systems' booth, attendees can expect demonstrations like the Command & Control (C2) Capabilities system, which employs a map-centric interface and offers planning tools, the company says.

Lastly, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) will spotlight their Digital Engineering solution, which offers a digital framework facilitating teams in managing, creating, and testing digital prototypes, the statement adds.