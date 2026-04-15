Cargo uncrewed aerial system tested for shipboard resupply by U.S. Marine Corps

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The U.S. Marine Corps conducted shipboard testing of the TRV-150C Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft System aboard a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock to assess ship-to-shore and ship-to-ship resupply for Combat Logistics Battalions, the service announced in a statement.

The testing was carried out by the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Robotics and Autonomous Systems Aircraft Management Program Office and Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 24, which examined how the cargo uncrewed aerial system (UAS) operates in a shipboard environment, the statement reads.

During the two-week test period, the TRV-150C completed multiple launches and recoveries aboard the ship, demonstrating the feasibility of unmanned cargo delivery in a maritime setting, according to the statement. The effort focused first on ship integration, which the service described as the more difficult step before future concepts of operations shift toward shore-to-ship missions.

According to the statement, the program office obtained a deployed version of the Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft System, coordinated battery certifications, secured funding, and arranged flight clearances, while UX-24 developed the schedule, refined procedures, and created an initial concept of operations.

The Marine Corps says the testing will inform continued work on procedures and training to support future fleet use.