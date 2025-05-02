Military Embedded Systems

Collaborative AI software used for multi-drone autonomy in recent Red Cat, Palladyne test

News

May 02, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Teal Drones

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. Palladyne AI and Red Cat Holdings completed a cross-platform autonomous flight involving three uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), demonstrating collaborative operations across heterogeneous drones using onboard computing and constrained communication protocols, the companies announced in a statement.

The test incorporated Red Cat’s Teal 2 and Black Widow UAS platforms with Palladyne AI’s Pilot software, enabling the drones to independently detect and track static and dynamic ground targets—including humans and vehicles—without centralized infrastructure, the statement reads.

According to the companies, the system provided a single operator with distributed situational awareness across multiple regions of interest. The event marks the latest in a series of evaluations, following earlier tests involving single and dual-drone autonomous tracking scenarios.

The Palladyne Pilot software is designed to support tactical operations by enabling perception and coordination at the edge, reducing operator workload. The latest test reflects an expansion in capability toward autonomous, multi-node collaboration in contested environments, the company says.

The software has been developed under multiple contracts with the U.S. Air Force, and is now commercially available.

