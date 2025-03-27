Coyote launched-effects drone tested from helicopter platform

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

TUCSON, Arizona. Raytheon conducted the first helicopter launch of its new Coyote LE SR uncrewed aerial system (UAS) variant during a recent test at Nine Mile Training Center, the company announced in a statement.

The Coyote LE SR is designed for launched-effects operations, enabling deployment from air, ground, or sea platforms to support missions such as surveillance, target acquisition, electronic warfare, communications, and precision strike, the statement reads. According to the company, the new system incorporates collaborative autonomy features, allowing it to interact with nearby sensors and systems for real-time tactical adaptation.

This latest variant builds on the Coyote platform’s operational history in counter-UAS missions, in which earlier versions were used to intercept drones in combat.