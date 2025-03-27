Military Embedded Systems

Coyote launched-effects drone tested from helicopter platform

News

March 27, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Coyote launched-effects drone tested from helicopter platform
Stock image

TUCSON, Arizona. Raytheon conducted the first helicopter launch of its new Coyote LE SR uncrewed aerial system (UAS) variant during a recent test at Nine Mile Training Center, the company announced in a statement.

The Coyote LE SR is designed for launched-effects operations, enabling deployment from air, ground, or sea platforms to support missions such as surveillance, target acquisition, electronic warfare, communications, and precision strike, the statement reads. According to the company, the new system incorporates collaborative autonomy features, allowing it to interact with nearby sensors and systems for real-time tactical adaptation.

This latest variant builds on the Coyote platform’s operational history in counter-UAS missions, in which earlier versions were used to intercept drones in combat.

Featured Companies

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
MQ-9B drone sale to Qatar approved by State Department

March 27, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Lockheed Martin
News
Aegis Combat System tests ability to counter hypersonic ballistic missile threats

March 26, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo Courtesy: DoD
Press Release
Leonardo DRS Launches Next-Generation A.I. Processor to Give Warfighters Greater Tactical Edge

March 26, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Leonardo DRS
News
Weapons control system prototype to be developed for M109A7 Paladin

March 27, 2025

More Comms