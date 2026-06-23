Crewed-uncrewed aircraft teaming tested by Leonardo, Baykar

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Leonardo ÇORLU, Türkiye. Leonardo and Baykar completed the first phase of live flight tests for the K-SWARM program, which is focused on crewed-uncrewed teaming between aircraft, the companies announced in a statement.

The trials involved two Leonardo M-346 aircraft and a Bayraktar KIZILELMA uncrewed fighter aircraft during formation flights at a Baykar flight and test center in Çorlu, Türkiye, the statement reads.

The K-SWARM program is intended to develop interoperability between crewed and uncrewed aircraft for future combat air operations, the companies say. The live trials followed simulation work and tested algorithms, tactics, and procedures developed by Leonardo and Baykar, according to the statement.

During the flight campaign, KIZILELMA performed autonomous taxi and takeoff before rejoining the M-346 Fighter Attack aircraft using smart fleet autonomy algorithms, the companies state. M-346 pilots then commanded formations that were carried out by KIZILELMA through a dedicated crewed-uncrewed computing system.

A radio frequency data exchange system synchronized data between the aircraft, while Leonardo’s GCC Tactical Platform provided cyber defense and command-and-control support, the statement adds. Additional tests are planned with added functions and more complex operations.