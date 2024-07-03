Drone demonstrates new launch method in take-off and flight operations

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kratos SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions demonstrated the second of three launch methods for the Valkyrie uncrewed aerial system (UAS): the Kratos Trolley Launch System (KTLS), the company announced in a statement.

The KTLS allows the Valkyrie to take off from traditional runways or straight roads without needing Rocket Assist Take Off (RATO) or other acceleration devices, the company says. The system operates autonomously, with the Valkyrie's jet engine providing all necessary thrust for take-off. Once airborne, the Valkyrie separates from the KTLS, which then decelerates using drogue chutes and brakes, the statement reads.

This demonstration was conducted at the North Dakota GrandSky Range, where Kratos can independently operate its larger Collaborative Combat Aircraft class UAS like the Valkyrie. The Valkyrie has also been launched using the RATO method, which supports operations from unprepared locations without traditional aircraft support elements, the statement reads.