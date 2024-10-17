Military Embedded Systems

Gray Eagle Extended Range drone supports Army Vanguard demonstrations

News

October 17, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) supported the U.S. Army’s Vanguard demonstrations in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with its Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

During the September exercises, the GE-ER showcased new capabilities, including integration of the Expeditionary Cyber Chassis (ECC) for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) and the Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS), the statement reads.

The UAS also featured Communications Intelligence (COMINT) and Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) radios, which improved tactical communications by enabling long-range data relay and voice communication, the company says.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Graphic courtesy AdaCore
News
Rapita Systems to showcase AdaCore’s GNAT Pro for Rust at HISC

October 17, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
Gray Eagle Extended Range drone supports Army Vanguard demonstrations

October 17, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy BAE Systems
News
Advanced missile-warning systems delivered to U.S. Army by BAE Systems

October 16, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
SAIC/Wind River partnership expands accelerate mission-critical systems development

October 15, 2024

More A.I.