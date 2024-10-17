Gray Eagle Extended Range drone supports Army Vanguard demonstrations

Dan Taylor

Image via General Atomics SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) supported the U.S. Army’s Vanguard demonstrations in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with its Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

During the September exercises, the GE-ER showcased new capabilities, including integration of the Expeditionary Cyber Chassis (ECC) for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) and the Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS), the statement reads.

The UAS also featured Communications Intelligence (COMINT) and Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) radios, which improved tactical communications by enabling long-range data relay and voice communication, the company says.