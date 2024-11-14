Gray Eagle STOL drone makes first ship-to-land flight with South Korean navy

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) conducted a ship-to-land flight of its Gray Eagle Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) from the South Korean navy's amphibious landing ship Dokdo to Pohang Navy Airfield, marking a first for this aircraft type, the company announced in a statement.

The mission, conducted in collaboration with South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace, was intended to demonstrate Gray Eagle STOL's capability to operate from large-deck warships and land-based short or unimproved airstrips.

Gray Eagle STOL is derived from the original Gray Eagle UAS, with modifications including a new engine, wings, control surfaces, and landing gear to enable short takeoff and landing operations. The Dokdo is a vessel designed exclusively for helicopters, the company says.

South Korea's Ministry of National Defense is evaluating Gray Eagle STOL, with officials from the navy, army, and other defense sectors observing the test. This milestone follows a similar demonstration in 2023 aboard the UK Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales, the company says.