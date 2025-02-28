HUGIN Superior underwater drone completes U.S. Navy acceptance testing

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg

KONGSBERG, Norway. Kongsberg Discovery completed acceptance testing for the HUGIN Superior autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), marking a milestone in its contract with the U.S. Navy and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the company announced in a statement.

The testing, conducted in Norway, follows a 24-month frame contract awarded by DIU for large-diameter unmanned underwater vehicles (LDUUVs), the statement reads. With testing complete, the HUGIN Superior AUV will now be deployed for operational use.

The HUGIN Superior AUV, in service since 2019, is designed for subsea and seabed warfare, intelligence preparation of the operational environment, mine countermeasures, and undersea infrastructure inspection, the company says. It features full ocean depth capability, over 70 hours of endurance, and high-precision navigation with multiple mapping and imaging sensors.

Kongsberg states that DIU’s technology assessment process enabled the rapid delivery of the system, and operator feedback will inform future enhancements.