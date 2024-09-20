MQ-4C Triton navigation systems demonstrated over Arctic Ocean

Dan Taylor

Image via Northrop Grumman

DEADHORSE, Alaska. Northrop Grumman Corporation demonstrated the MQ-4C Triton uncrewed aerial system’s (UAS) navigation capabilities in the Arctic region, the company announced in a statement.

The test flight, conducted from Deadhorse, Alaska, and reaching within 100 miles of the North Pole, showcased the Triton’s ability to operate at high latitudes and altitudes above 50,000 feet, the statement reads. During the five-hour flight, the Triton collected navigation data while remaining within U.S. and Canadian airspace.

This demonstration was also intended to validate the ground-based GPS alignment and initialization procedures necessary for operations from runways above 70 degrees north latitude, according to the statement.

The MQ-4C Triton was developed for the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force, and is used for missions such as maritime patrol and signals intelligence.