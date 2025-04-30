MQ-9A Block 5 Extended Range UAS delivered to U.S. Marine Corps

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) delivered an MQ-9A Block 5 Extended Range uncrewed aerial system (UAS) to the U.S. Marine Corps, the company announced in a statement.

The aircraft, delivered on April 22, will be operated by Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 (VMX-1) based at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, the statement reads. VMX-1 will use the UAS for operational testing and to help develop aviation tactics and procedures as the Marine Corps continues integrating the MQ-9A into the Marine Air-Ground Task Force.

According to the company, the MQ-9A Block 5 Extended Range is capable of more than 30 hours of endurance, supported by design features including wing-mounted fuel pods and reinforced landing gear. The system supports persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations using full-motion video and synthetic aperture radar with moving target and maritime tracking modes, the statement adds.

GA-ASI reports that this delivery brings the Marine Corps’ total to 18 MQ-9A units, with two more expected by the end of 2025.