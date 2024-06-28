Net-enabled weapons capability to be developed for MQ-9B SeaGuardian by GA-ASI, Lockheed Martin

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and Lockheed Martin are collaborating to enhance the MQ-9B SeaGuardian uncrewed aerial system (UAS) with a net-enabled weapons (NEW) capability, according to a GA-ASI statement.

The integration of NEW technology is intended to improve the Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting (ISR&T) capabilities of the SeaGuardian UAS for more precise targeting of long-range weapons, the statement reads.

Initial testing of the NEW technology was conducted on June 5 with F/A-18s on the U.S. Navy’s W-289 test range in Southern California. The testing utilized GA-ASI’s MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAS and Raytheon’s SeaVue multi-role radar, in combination with Lockheed Martin’s NEW technology, the company says.