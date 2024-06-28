Military Embedded Systems

Net-enabled weapons capability to be developed for MQ-9B SeaGuardian by GA-ASI, Lockheed Martin

News

June 28, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Net-enabled weapons capability to be developed for MQ-9B SeaGuardian by GA-ASI, Lockheed Martin
Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and Lockheed Martin are collaborating to enhance the MQ-9B SeaGuardian uncrewed aerial system (UAS) with a net-enabled weapons (NEW) capability, according to a GA-ASI statement.

The integration of NEW technology is intended to improve the Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting (ISR&T) capabilities of the SeaGuardian UAS for more precise targeting of long-range weapons, the statement reads.

Initial testing of the NEW technology was conducted on June 5 with F/A-18s on the U.S. Navy’s W-289 test range in Southern California. The testing utilized GA-ASI’s MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAS and Raytheon’s SeaVue multi-role radar, in combination with Lockheed Martin’s NEW technology, the company says.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - ISR
Avionics
Graphic courtesy AdaCore
News
Rapita Systems to showcase AdaCore’s GNAT Pro for Rust at HISC

October 17, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
RTX image
News
Anti-UAS industry set to hit over $7 billion by 2029, says market study

October 21, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Raytheon
News
Hensoldt, Raytheon to collaborate on EO/IR systems for NATO forces

October 21, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Addressing supply-chain risk and obsolescence in defense

October 10, 2024

More Cyber