Swarming autonomy patent awarded to Palladyne AI for multi-domain robotic coordination

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. Palladyne AI won a U.S. patent for a system that enables multiple autonomous platforms – such as drones, robots, and fixed sensors – to coordinate tasks and share data as a heterogeneous swarm, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the patent covers a closed-loop tasking and control architecture that enables different types of autonomous systems to exchange only key information derived from onboard sensors including cameras, radar, and radio-frequency systems. This feature-based communication allows the platforms to combine sensor inputs into a shared operational picture and adjust tasking in real time through a feedback loop, the company says.

Palladyne AI states that its approach reduces bandwidth requirements by transmitting only essential information instead of raw data, enabling the system to function in environments with limited or contested communications. The company says the patented architecture is intended to support coordinated autonomy across domains and maintain operation at the edge without reliance on external processing.

The patent is titled “Closed Loop Tasking and Control of Heterogeneous Sensor Networks” and was issued as U.S. Patent No. 12,452,957 B2.