Military Embedded Systems

AI-based service for military availability to be provided to Canada by GSTS

News

October 04, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

HALIFAX, Canada. Global Spatial Technology Solutions has won a contract to provide advanced artificial intelligence-based services to predict and optimize the availability of military systems under Canada's Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program, the company announced in a statement.

The aim of the program is to "optimize the availability of resources and increase the operational readiness of military systems such as ships, submarines, and aircraft" and utilizes GSTS's AI platform "OCIANA," the statement reads.

OCIANA enables local or remote analysis of system performance and detects issues that can impact operational performance, maintenance, sparing levels, or repair needs, the statement adds.

The platform is currently used in civil, commercial, and defense applications. The company claims it saves money on life cycle costs, and that it supports real-time decisions.

Featured Companies

GSTS (Global Spatial Technology Solutions)

1 Research Dr.
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia B2Y 4M9
Website
[email protected]
902.442.4652
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Deep Learning
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics
