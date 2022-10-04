AI-based service for military availability to be provided to Canada by GSTS

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HALIFAX, Canada. Global Spatial Technology Solutions has won a contract to provide advanced artificial intelligence-based services to predict and optimize the availability of military systems under Canada's Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program, the company announced in a statement.

The aim of the program is to "optimize the availability of resources and increase the operational readiness of military systems such as ships, submarines, and aircraft" and utilizes GSTS's AI platform "OCIANA," the statement reads.

OCIANA enables local or remote analysis of system performance and detects issues that can impact operational performance, maintenance, sparing levels, or repair needs, the statement adds.

The platform is currently used in civil, commercial, and defense applications. The company claims it saves money on life cycle costs, and that it supports real-time decisions.